Rogers Hometown Hockey Reveals First Four Tour Stops for Season 4!

Rogers Hometown Hockey returns for a fourth season, and hockey fans from across the country can expect another great year of the hockey stories and experiences that make this road trip across Canada so unique.

Kicking things off against the rumble of the falls in Niagara Falls, Ont., Ron MacLean and Tara Slone will once again tap into the culture and fabric that has built the foundation of hockey in this country. Followed up by stops in Matt Duchene’s hometown of Haliburton Highlands, Ont., and then heading east to Charlottetown, P.E.I., and then to Truro, N.S., the first month of Season 4 will be packed with hockey stories and celebrations.

“Niagara Falls is the perfect choice to start another season-long journey exploring Canada’s hockey heritage,” said MacLean. “With a rich hockey culture in the region, Niagara offers a waterfall of stories for us to tell. This tour is about discovering all the ways that hockey is woven into the fabric of our nation, and these opening communities will set the stage for a phenomenal season of doing just that.”

“I cannot wait to hit the road in October for another year of Rogers Hometown Hockey,” said Slone. “These first four communities represent the start of another coast-to-coast exploration of not only how hockey unites us as Canadians, but also how beautiful every part of our country is. I’m ready to get the show started.”

Join Rogers Hometown Hockey in your hometown every Saturday and Sunday for a free family-friendly hockey festival full of activities, alumni appearances, giveaways and more. Stick around Sunday night for the live broadcast with Ron MacLean and Tara Slone and cheer on your favourite NHL team. If you can’t make it to a stop, you can watch Rogers Hometown Hockey live on Sportsnet and Sportsnet NOW.

SCHEDULE:

Niagara Falls, Ont. (Oct. 7-8)

Sunday, Oct. 8, Montreal @ N.Y. Rangers, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

Haliburton Highlands, Ont. (Oct. 14-15)

Sunday, Oct. 15, Boston @ Las Vegas, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

Charlottetown, P.E.I. (Oct. 21-22)

Sunday, Oct. 22, Vancouver @ Detroit, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT Truro, N.S. (Oct. 28-29)

Sunday, Oct. 29, Pittsburgh @ Winnipeg, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

Full festival details for each of the 24 stops will be announced at a later date.

Here’s a sneak peek and what you can expect this season on Rogers Hometown Hockey:

